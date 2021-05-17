Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old William Bergner Jr.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday inside Meramec State Park, according to a report from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

While trying to swim across the river near the campground boat access, the 17-year-old became exhausted and went under the water surface before losing his ability to resurface, the patrol reported. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as William Bergner Jr. of Bourbon, Missouri.