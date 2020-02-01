FLORISSANT, Mo. — Veterans Affairs police arrested a 61-year-old nurse practitioner for sexually assaulting a patient during an acupuncture appointment in Florissant.

William Luchtefeld is charged with sodomy and sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Luchtefeld admitted to rubbing the breasts and genitalia of an unnamed patient during a Nov. 21, 2019 appointment at the VA St. Louis County Outpatient Clinic in Florissant.



A Special Agent with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs called Luchtefeld a "danger to the community or to any other person because of the nature of the offense."

The VA has yet to comment on the allegations.

