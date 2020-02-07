St. Louis resident wins lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life

The winning ticket was purchased at Zephyr Xpress at 2110 Chouteau Ave. in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Talk about lucky!

Sheller Williams of St. Louis won Lucky for Life’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life. Williams is the 13th Missouri Lottery player to win the prize.

Williams’ ticket matched all five numbers drawn on June 18, which were 1,6,16,27 and 34 with the “Lucky Ball” being 2.

Lucky For Life drawings taking place every Monday and Thursday at 9:38 p.m., with the top prize of the game being $1,000 a day for life.

Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis city won more than $40.3 million in the last full fiscal year, with more than $4.1 million being earned by retailers via commissions and bonuses.

More than $10 million of funds from the Missouri Lottery supported education programs in the city. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.