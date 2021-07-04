St. Charles County police seek suspect who took mayoral campaign signs in Cottleville

Suspect believed to have been driving a black SUV and swiping signs of same candidate from multiple locations

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for the man who stole a campaign sign from the front yard of a man running for Cottleville Mayor.

An unknown subject driving a black SUV stole the campaign yard sign around 6 a.m. Friday from the 5000 block of Highway N, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.

The subject may have been in a GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Officers suspect the same subject is responsible for stealing campaign signs for the same candidate from the 5200 block of Highway N, the 5300 block of 5th Street and other locations in Cottleville.

Stan Enloe and Bob Ronkoski are the candidates for mayor in Cottleville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Anderson at 636-949-3000, extension 2523, or the tip line at 636-949-3002.

