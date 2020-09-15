15-year-old girl shot and killed in St. Louis Monday identified

Deosha Purnell was 15 years old

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl who was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday evening has been identified as Deosha Purnell of St. Louis. She was 15 years old.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Riverview and Spring Garden at about 6:05 p.m. where a girl was found with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

She was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment where she died from her injuries, police said.

The homicide unit responded to the crime scene and is handling the ongoing investigation.

The latest update from police Tuesday morning listed the suspect information as "unknown."

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

The Deosha Purnell is the 105th child 17 and younger to be shot in the City of St. Louis this year. She's the 16th child who has died.

In the City of St. Louis, there have been 194 homicides, which is the total amount for homicides in 2019.

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.