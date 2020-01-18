ST. LOUIS — Only one game separates the St. Louis Blues from the 2020 NHL All-Star Break.

For four players this means more hockey, but for the majority of the team it means six days to relax.

At this point in the season last year, the Blues were attempting to work their way up the totem pole from the very bottom.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was getting his first taste in net full-time, and Blues head coach Craig Berube didn’t have this title.

Now, the Blues will play in their last game before break sitting at second place in the NHL only one point behind the Washington Capitals.

You couldn’t ask for much better, right? Wrong. For the Blues, they still aren’t content.

At this time last year, the team would’ve been focusing most on the little positive takeaways from each game.

Now, the team is focusing on aspects they need to improve on for the next game even after a victory.

There is no such thing as “good enough.” That’s the Berube mentality.

The last game before break will be a central division matchup between the Blues and Colorado Avalanche.

Berube said every game is equally as important, but some are more significant than others.

He said the team will be placing a big emphasis on Saturday afternoon’s game with the goal of putting a strong end to the first half of the season.

Naturally, a big part of the game plan is shutting down Colorado’s top line that’s arguably the most dominant line in the league.

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has already registered 27 goals and 68 points this season. It wouldn’t be the first time he’s on track to tally more than 100 points in a regular season.

The other focus is adjusting to the difference in altitude from Missouri to Colorado. Shorter shifts, and better communication.

Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson will officially be back in the lineup. Gunnarsson was available for the Blues matchup with Philadelphia, but the team chose to keep the defensive core the same with Niko Mikkola meshing nicely.

Berube said the decision to remove Mikkola from the lineup as a healthy scratch wasn’t because of his performance last game, but because Gunnarsson needs to get a game in after becoming healthy.

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko remains on the injured reserve and will most likely return to the ice after the 2020 NHL All-Star break.

