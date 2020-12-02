LAS VEGAS — St. Louis Blues President and General Manager Doug Armstrong is addressing the media on camera for the first time since Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a 'cardiac episode' Tuesday night in Anaheim.

Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench following a first-period shift in a game against the Ducks. Bouwmeester was taken to an area hospital and the game was postponed.

You can watch the press conference from Las Vegas, which is scheduled to start at approximately 3:30 central time, by clicking here.

Armstrong and the Blues released this statement late last night:

“With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift. Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s physicians. We will update Jay’s condition on Wednesday morning.“

Watch: Blues, Ducks postpone game after Jay Bouwmeester's medical emergency

