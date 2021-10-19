SLU to make 'major' athletics announcement

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is slated to make a major announcement Tuesday regarding the future of Billiken Athletics.
Sources told 5 On Your Side’s Frank Cusumano it will position the Billikens as a “nationally elite basketball centric program” and a major investment in the athletic program.
SLU is hosting a news conference at 2 p.m.
Back in 2019, the Billikens earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years. But this year, the team settled for a bid in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) in Texas. SLU was one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
SLU climbed its way into this year’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 23. It was the first time the team was ranked in the AP poll since the 2013-2014 season.