SLU to make 'major' athletics announcement

Sources told 5 On Your Side’s Frank Cusumano it will position the Billikens as a “nationally elite basketball centric program”

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is slated to make a major announcement Tuesday regarding the future of Billiken Athletics.

Sources told 5 On Your Side’s Frank Cusumano it will position the Billikens as a “nationally elite basketball centric program” and a major investment in the athletic program.

SLU is hosting a news conference at 2 p.m.

5 On Your Side is continuing to follow the development. We will update this story as soon as the announcement is made.

Back in 2019, the Billikens earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years. But this year, the team settled for a bid in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) in Texas. SLU was one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.