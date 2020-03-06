SLU forward Hasahn French joins teammate Goodwin in withdrawing from NBA Draft, returning for senior season

The Billikens will have their two biggest stars back for their senior seasons at SLU

ST. LOUIS — Billiken basketball fans have received some welcome good news over the past two days. Both of the team's stars are returning for their senior seasons.

On Wednesday, forward Hasahn French announced he would be withdrawing from the NBA Draft process to return to SLU for his senior year in 2020-2021.

French's teammate, guard Jordan Goodwin, made the same announcement on Tuesday.

"It has been an amazing experience testing the NBA Draft waters. I've learned a lot and it's still my dream to play in the NBA. However, I'm putting that dream on hold until next year," French wrote on Twitter. "My focus now is to lead Team Blue to another conference title and NCAA Tournament while also finishing my degree at SLU. I'm back."

French averaged 12.4 points a game and led the entire Atlantic 10 with 10.4 rebounds per game in his junior season. He was a second-team all-conference selection and has been named to the A-10 all-defensive team twice. French holds SLU records for blocked shots in a career and season and is the only active NCAA Division I player with 200-plus career blocked shots, 170-plus career assists and 85-plus career steals.