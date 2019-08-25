EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Flyers will host one of the biggest football days of the year in the metro area.

On Saturday, Sept. 7., four games, eight teams, will take the field at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium with some of the top college prospects in the state.

East St. Louis Head Coach Darren Sunkett said, he believes he will have at least eight seniors getting Division I scholarships this year, and that the other schools competing in the classic are in the same boat.

Gateway Scholars Football Classic Schedule:

11:30 a.m. - Cahokia Comanches (IL) vs. Chaminade Red Devils (MO)

2:30 p.m. - Phillips Wildcats (IL) vs. St. Mary's Dragons (MO)

5:00 p.m. - Cardinal Ritter Lions (MO) vs. Lutheran North Crusaders (MO)

7:30 p.m. - East St. Louis Flyers (IL) vs. Trinity Titans (MO) [Includes Under Armour All-American Athletes]

For more information on the event, visit their website.

