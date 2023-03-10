Battlehawks open 400-level seating for home opener

Due to high demand, the league is expanding seating to the 400-level for the team's March 12 game home opener.

ST. LOUIS — Due to continued demand, seating capacity will be expanded for the St. Louis Battlehawks home opener.

The XFL announced on Friday that it will expand seating to the 400-level for the team's March 12 game against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America's Center. In February, the league released season ticket memberships for seats in the 300-level after high demand.

Single-game tickets for the 400-level went on sale Friday and are priced at $18.

The reimagined XFL launched in mid-February with the Battlehawks returning to the field. They started their season on the road against the San Antonio Brahams where the Battlehawks completed a comeback win.

YOU ASKED. WE DELIVERED.



Let’s fill the 400-LEVEL! ⚔️ — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) March 10, 2023

Their second game of the season came against the Seattle Sea Dragons on the road as well. The Battlehawks would go on to win the game on a walk-off, 44-yard field goal from Donny Hageman.

The team lost to the D.C. Defenders 34-28 on Sunday.

Both the league and the Battlehawks received support and gained the attention of many companies and fans in the 2020 season before it ended with only five of 10 games played.

The team hired Antony Becht, a former St. Louis Ram, as the head coach on April 13, 2022, with the expectation he would coach the team in its 2023 revival.

It became official on July 24, 2022, when the XFL announced the return to St. Louis.

More information on seating can be found at XFL.com/tickets.