The high school basketball season is winding down across the St. Louis area, and we're out getting the best highlights.
From history for Collinsville to a senior send off for a star at CBC we have all the biggest highlight from around the St. Louis area on Friday night.
Check out all of our coverage below.
Watch: Full Prep Rally Highlights
Watch: Collinsville at Belleville West
Watch: Parkway Central at Ladue
Watch: Edwardsville at Collinsville girls
Watch: Ritenour at Summit girls
More Prep Coverage
RELATED: Friday Night Prep Rally Highlights: February 14
RELATED: Friday Night Prep Rally - February 7
RELATED: Friday night prep rally highlights: January 31
RELATED: Friday night prep rally hoops highlights: January 10