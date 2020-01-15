Bobby Petrino has been hired as the new football coach at Missouri State.

The school says Petrino will be introduced at a news conference Thursday. He will replace Dave Steckel, who was fired last week after winning just 13 games in five seasons.

Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville.

He left the Arkansas job after a motorcycle accident exposed an extra-marital affair. Petrino was 36-26 in his second stint with Louisville when he was fired in 2018 in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

