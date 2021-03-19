How to watch and listen to the Cardinals this season

Every regular season game will be televised locally or nationally as well as broadcast on the radio

ST. LOUIS — Fans who aren’t able or comfortable enough to catch a Cardinals game in person at Busch Stadium will still be able to take in the action this season on TV and over the radio.

The team announced plans Friday for which networks will carry St. Louis games for the 2021 season.

Every regular season game will be televised locally or nationally as well as broadcast on the radio. Also, all 81 home games will feature live Spanish radio broadcasts.

Television

The television home for the Cardinals will be the rebranded Bally Sports Midwest, which will change over from FOX Sports Midwest on March 31. The network will carry 151 regular season games with pre- and post-game shows for each game.

Dan McLaughlin returns as the play-by-play announcer, joined by analysts Jim Edmonds, Ricky Horton, Brad Thompson and Rick Ankiel. Pre- and post-game shows will be covered by Al Hrabosky, Jim Hayes, Scott Warmann and Erica West.

Cardinals coverage airing on Bally Sports Midwest will also be available on the Bally Sports app and website. Fans need to use their pay-TV subscription to watch on the Bally platforms. The FOX Sports GO app will update to the new Bally Sports app on March 31.

Nine regular season games are slated to air on national TV, including ESPN, FOX and FS1. Another four games will air simultaneously on ESPN and Bally Sports Midwest.

Radio

The 2021 season will be a historic one for the Cardinals as legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon calls his 50th and final season on the radio. He’ll share calling the Cards’ home games with Horton, who will continue to join John Rooney for the remainder games.

KMOX 1120 AM will be the team’s flagship radio station again, carrying every regular season game. New this year, the Cards games will be simulcast locally on 98.7 FM.