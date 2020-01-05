Blues broadcaster John Kelly donates plasma after overcoming COVID-19

Kelly was diagnosed with double pneumonia in March and later tested positive for COVID-19. He fully recovered and is now donating his plasma to try and help others get better, too.

"A friend of mine at Washington University reached out to me and said they were doing a study like they are at places all over the world, and they feel there's a really strong chance that people with antibodies for COVID-19 can help others who are still battling it," Kelly told stlouisblues.com. "You donate blood, they extract your plasma and inject the plasma into very sick patients. The studies show that a lot of people that are sick are getting better because they're using a recovered person's antibodies to fight off the virus."