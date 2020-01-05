x
Blues broadcaster John Kelly donates plasma after overcoming COVID-19

"If I can make one person better, that's fantastic."

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues announcer John Kelly has been through quite a bit over the past two months.

Kelly was diagnosed with double pneumonia in March and later tested positive for COVID-19. He fully recovered and is now donating his plasma to try and help others get better, too.

"A friend of mine at Washington University reached out to me and said they were doing a study like they are at places all over the world, and they feel there's a really strong chance that people with antibodies for COVID-19 can help others who are still battling it," Kelly told stlouisblues.com. "You donate blood, they extract your plasma and inject the plasma into very sick patients. The studies show that a lot of people that are sick are getting better because they're using a recovered person's antibodies to fight off the virus."

Credit: UPI
St. Louis Blues broadcaster and former coronavirus patient John Kelly, watches as Collection Specialist Kelli Steward checks the operation of the donation of plasma at the Red Cross donation center in Crestwood, Missouri on Friday, May 1, 2020. Kelly, who suffered with the virus in early April, is participating in a study to figure out if blood plasma helps those still battling COVID-19.Washington University doctors are exploring the idea of transfusion of antibodies from the blood of recovered patients into people who are currently ill. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

RELATED: SSM Health to begin plasma infusions for COVID-19 patients

"If I can make one person better, that's fantastic," Kelly said to stlouisblues.com.

Kelly donated plasma at the American Red Cross on Friday.

