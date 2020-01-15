The Blues have a chance at more history when they close out a five-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Blues not only can sweep a homestand of at least five games for the first time in franchise history, they can win their 10th straight on home ice, which would also be a franchise record previously set Jan. 26-Feb. 26, 1991.

The Blues have the most wins in the NHL on home ice (17) and continue to thrive here in ways they haven't done so with authority since the 2011-12 season when they went 30-6-1. Even in that dominant season, they weren't able to accomplish such feats as they have in front of them tonight.

"We’re just trying to win another game at home," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "We’ve played well at home for quite some time now. It’s our last home game before the break.

"We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing. It doesn’t really change. We’ve been playing really good 200-foot hockey and defensively we’ve been solid at home and I think the north-south game at home, before we were playing too much of an east-west game at home compared to the road, but I think that’s changed and we’ve played the north-south game at home and a more direct game at home and the result of it is we’ve had more wins."

The Blues (30-10-7), who have outscored their opponents 36-15 during their nine-game home streak, will want to keep forging on with two games remaining heading into their bye week and subsequent All-Star break.

As if a reminder needs to be given, they're doing this without leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko and top defenseman Colton Parayko, who will miss his sixth straight game tonight.

"It's just a team mentality," Blues center Brayden Schenn said. "We rely on everyone, rely on four lines. Whoever's going well that night is doing the job for us. We know that's a lot of goals missing in the lineup with Tarasenko scoring at least 30 a year. Other guys have to step up and they have. Everyone's chipping in."

