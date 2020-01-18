ST. LOUIS — The SLU Billikens looked like they might pull off their biggest win of the season over number 13 Dayton on Friday night. That was until Jalen Crutcher sunk a 30-foot prayer with time winding down in overtime to give the Flyers a 78-76 victory.

Crutcher's clutch three came with just a tenth of a second left on the clock, and turned a rocking Chaifetz Arena to dead silence.

The Billikens were leading by eight at halftime, but the Flyers started mounting a comeback with about seven minutes left in the second half, before eventually going up 69-67.

SLU's Jordan Goodwin tied the game with a buzzer beating layup at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime. Goodwin had another double-double, 15 points and 13 rebounds, for the Billikens in the loss.

Javonte Perkins added a big spark off the bench with his 25 points in his biggest came as a Billiken. Hasahn French also had a double-double, with 13 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

The free throw line sunk the Billikens once again in this one, as they went 20 for 37 from the charity stripe.

Dayton's three point shooting did SLU in down the stretch, as the Flyers hit nine from deep. For Dayton, star Obi Toppin tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds.

SLU's record now stands at 14-4 and 3-2 in the Atlantic 10. They'll play Davidson next Wednesday on the road.

