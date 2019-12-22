ST. LOUIS — After snapping the Fighting Illini's five game Braggin' Rights win streak last season, the Missouri Tigers decided to start their own streak this year.

The Tigers defeated the Illini 63-56 in the 39th annual Braggin' Rights game.

Watch: Full 2019 Braggin' Rights highlights

Dru Smith led the Tigers with 19 points and Belleville East alum Javon Picket added 17 off the bench. Xavier Pinson also had a big game for the Tigers off the bench, with a career high 14 points.



Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Kofi Cockburn added 13 for Illinois, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

