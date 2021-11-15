Saint Louis Zoo bringing back sensory-friendly night for Wild Lights

The zoo is hosting Sensory-Friendly Night on Dec. 13

ST. LOUIS — People who have sensory sensitivities will have their own night to enjoy the Wild Lights display at the Saint Louis Zoo.

The zoo is hosting Sensory-Friendly Night from 5-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The special night will be similar to the traditional Wild Lights experience but it will also include sensory maps, quiet areas and trained staff to assist with sensory sensitivities.

The zoo will also offer a limited number of free KultureCity sensory backpacks to use during the event. The backpacks include headphones, fidgets and a weighted lap pad.

If you’re a zoo member, click here to purchase tickets for sensory night. If you’re not a member, click here to get tickets.

This year, the Polar Pointe Pathway, Gingerbread Valley, Holly Jolly Hangout and Candy Crossing are all returning for Wild Lights, in addition to several other new displays.

The new Meet Me in St. Louie zone is described as "a showstopper, complete with a 15-foot arch and firework-style lights in front of a St. Louis cityscape background."

The Wild Lights events will be held on the following nights from 5-8:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 1-5 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 8-12 — $11/Member; $12/Non-member

Monday, Dec. 13, Sensory-Friendly Night for individuals with sensory sensitivities: $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Nightly, Dec. 15-23 — $12/Member; $13/Non-member

Sunday-Thursday, Dec. 26-30 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member