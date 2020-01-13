ST. LOUIS — Temps in the 60s on Friday. Several inches of heavy rain into Saturday. And then a changeover to snow.

It was quite a weather roller coaster this past weekend. Some 5 On Your Side viewers saw several inches of snow. Others didn’t get any.

Here are some of the official snowfall totals for the St. Louis area:

Lake St. Louis, Missouri: 3.5 inches

Union, Missouri: 2.8 inches

St. Louis Lambert International Airport: 2.5 inches

Wood River, Illinois: 2.5 inches

Webster Groves, Missouri: 1.5 inches

Edwardsville, Illinois: 1.4 inches

Even though the St. Louis area got a fresh blanket of snow, you won’t be able to go skiing, tubing or snowboarding at Hidden Valley. The resort is closed for a few days because all the rain that came before the snow did a number on the slopes.

Snow-making machines pumped out a lot of fresh flakes over the weekend, but it wasn’t enough.

Hidden Valley hopes to reopen Thursday for tubing. The slopes will reopen ‘as soon as conditions permit,’ the ski resort wrote on Facebook.

Colder overnight temps for the next couple of nights are expected to help get the slopes back open.

