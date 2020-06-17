Chicken Out opens in the Delmar Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A new restaurant has officially opened in the Delmar Loop, and it’s all about chicken.
Chicken Out opened its doors on Wednesday. The team behind Sugarfire Smoke House and Hi-Pointe Drive-In launched the new restaurant.
On the menu, you’ll find starters, salads, sides and a list of sandwiches. But these are not your average chicken sandwiches...
For example, “The Fit Chick" includes marinated grilled chicken breast, kale slaw and avocado-yogurt dressing and “Mo Parm Mo Fowl” includes chicken parmesan with marinara, arugula and cheesy garlic bread.
The restaurant is located at 6197 Delmar Boulevard and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Click here for a look at the full menu.
