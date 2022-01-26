Gioia's Deli featured on list of 15 best Italian subs in US

"Visitors have made a pilgrimage to 'The Hill' for over 100 years to sink their teeth into an Italian sandwich that's unlike any other in the industry."

ST. LOUIS — A week after St. Louis was recognized as one of the top places to eat this year, the local food scene is catching the spotlight again.

Gioia’s Deli was recently featured in “The 15 Absolute Best Italian Subs in the US” list on Mashed. Mashed named Gioia's hot salami sandwich as No. 3 on its list.

This isn't the first time the deli has made national headlines.

"Located in St. Louis, visitors have made a pilgrimage to 'The Hill' for over 100 years to sink their teeth into an Italian sandwich that's unlike any other in the industry," Mashed writer Brianna Persons said in the article.

Other sandwiches to make the list include:

“The Godmother” at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica

“The Italian Stallion” at Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Atlantic City

“Monica's Original Italian Sub” at Monica's Mercato in Boston

“Bub's Italian Hoagie” at Bub & Pops in DC

“Alyssa Milano Hero” at Lioni's Italian Heroes in Brooklyn

“Italian Sub” at Bari in Chicago

“Molinari Special” at Molinari Delicatessen in San Francisco

“The Milano” at The Italian Store in Arlington, Virginia

“Italian Combo” at Sal, Kris, & Charlie's Deli in New York

“The Real Italian” at DiPasquale's Marketplace in Baltimore

“White House Special” at White House Sub Shop in New Jersey

“Pepper Steak Sub” at Giamela's in Burbank, California

“Real Italian” at Amato's in Maine

“Mr. G” at J. P. Graziano in Chicago