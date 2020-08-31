Guerrilla Street Food closing 2 more locations, refocusing efforts

The Delmar closure was sudden but not totally out of the blue. The owners said they're going to focus on the Webster Groves restaurant and their food truck

ST. LOUIS — Guerrilla Street Food is downsizing its St. Louis area footprint again.

The fast-casual Filipino food joint announced Monday it’s immediately closing its Delmar location permanently.

“We are grateful to the Delmar Loop community, the Wash U staff & students, and our fellow Loop businesses for their support these past few years. We are especially thankful to our hard working staff. However, this location is no longer sustainable for us,” owners Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo announced on Facebook.

The closure was sudden but not totally out of the blue. Back in February, the owners said they were looking for someone to take over the lease at their Delmar location.

Guerrilla Street Food also is permanently closing its location inside 2nd Shift Brewing in south St. Louis.

“We are forever grateful to the 2nd Shift family for all they have done for us, and for the opportunity to feed their clientele these past few years,” the owners said on Facebook.

Earlier this year, Guerrilla Street closed its flagship Tower Grove East location as well as its Maryland Heights restaurant. The St. Charles location shut down in December.

That leaves the Webster Groves location at 43 S. Old Orchard Avenue as the only remaining brick-and-mortar restaurant. The owners said they will be concentrating on making that location “the best it can possibly be.”

“During this transition, we will be taking the opportunity to go back to our roots with Guerrilla Street Food, focusing on locally sourced, handmade, Filipino-American food that highlights Joel's heritage and our mutual love for quality ingredients and skillfully made, delicious food,” the owners said.

In order to help with the transition, the Webster Groves location will be closed this week. They plan to reopen Sept. 8 “for an all new, yet still familiar, GSF experience.”

Guerrilla Street Food was one of the St. Louis area’s first food trucks. The owners said part of their transition will include a refocused effort on their food truck – and getting it back rolling again.