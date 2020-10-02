MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Heavy metal fans will do double the headbanging when Megadeth and Lamb of God come to St. Louis this summer.

The bands will perform with special guests Trivium and In Flames at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.

The 55-date tour marks Megadeth frontman Dave Mustain's return to the stage after recovering from throat cancer.

"Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames," Mustain said in a press release. "If you want high octane metal madness, this is the tour for you."

Lamb of God released its newest album "Checkmate" last week, the band's first new music in five years.

“The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers!" said lead guitarist Mark Morton. "Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year.”

For more tour information, click here.

More concert announcements:

Janet Jackson is coming to Enterprise Center this July ST. LOUIS - It's Janet -- Miss Jackson if you're nasty. And she's coming to St. Louis this summer. Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour is stopping at Enterprise Center on July 31. She'll be performing songs from her anticipated album of the same name, as well as hits from her 12 multi-platinum albums and give a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814.

