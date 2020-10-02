ST. LOUIS — Backstreet's back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are coming back to St. Louis this August. Their DNA World Tour stops by Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at noon.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” said AJ McLean in a press release.

“We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

For more information, click here .

More concert announcements: