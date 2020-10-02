ST. LOUIS — It's Janet -- Miss Jackson if you're nasty.
And she's coming to St. Louis this summer.
Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour is stopping at Enterprise Center on July 31.
She'll be performing songs from her anticipated album of the same name, as well as hits from her 12 multi-platinum albums and give a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814.
Tickets start at $46.95 and go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon. The most expensive tickets cost $496.95.
