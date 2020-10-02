ST. LOUIS — It's Janet -- Miss Jackson if you're nasty.

And she's coming to St. Louis this summer.

Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour is stopping at Enterprise Center on July 31.

She'll be performing songs from her anticipated album of the same name, as well as hits from her 12 multi-platinum albums and give a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814.

Tickets start at $46.95 and go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon. The most expensive tickets cost $496.95.

Click here for more tour information.

More concert announcements:

The Backstreet Boys are coming to St. Louis this August ST. LOUIS - Backstreet's back, alright! The Backstreet Boys are coming back to St. Louis this August. Their DNA World Tour stops by Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 2. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at noon. "We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can.

RELATED: Rolling Stones coming to St. Louis

RELATED: Sam Hunt coming to St. Louis this summer

RELATED: Goo Goo Dolls coming to St. Louis this summer

RELATED: Thomas Rhett is coming to St. Louis in July

RELATED: Three 6 Mafia coming to St. Louis this spring

RELATED: Hall & Oates coming to St. Louis this summer