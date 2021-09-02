Recipe of the Day: Baked Sherry Shrimp

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Divide the olive oil and butter evenly between two heat-proof single-serving casserole or au gratin dishes. Place the dishes in the oven until the butter melts. Remove the dishes from the oven and transfer them to a heat proof surface. Add 1 tablespoons sherry and half the lemon juice to each dish and swirl to mix.

Divide the shrimp evenly between the two dishes, dipping them into the butter mixture, and turning them over so both sides are coated with the mixture. Sprinkle the shrimp with paprika, cover the dishes with foil, and bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Remove them from the oven, garnish each with a slice of lemon, and arrange over a bed of rice pilaf, if desired.