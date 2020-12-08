x
Recipe of the Day: Blackberry Parfaits

Recipe shared by the Cabin in the Woods blog

Blackberry Parfaits

Ingredients:

18 oz of blackberries plus more for garnish

1 cup of granulated sugar

2 oz of creme de cassis - optional

1½ cups of mascarpone cheese

⅓ (heaping) cup of sour cream

3 - 4 Tbs of honey

8 - 9 lady fingers or cookie of your choice.

Instructions:

In a medium sized saucepan over medium/high heat, add the the berries, sugar and creme de cassis. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium/low and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the mixture just starts to thicken, remove from the heat and let cool.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, stir together the mascarpone, sour cream and honey until smooth, if the mixture seems too thick, add a little more sour cream.

To assemble, break the cookies in small pieces and place in the bottom of 6 parfait glasses, then spoon in the berry sauce, then the mascarpone mixture, chill overnight or at least for 2 hours.

To serve, top with whipped cream and garnish with whole berries and a cookie if you like, YUM!

Notes:

I think these parfaits are even better if they are chilled overnight! Just add the whipped cream right before serving.

Check out more recipes at cabininthewoodsblog.com

