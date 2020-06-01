ST. LOUIS —
Italian Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 1 large spaghetti squash
- A few tablespoons olive oil and pinch of salt
- 2T olive oil
- 1-pound uncooked Italian sausage, casings removed
- 1 cup fresh spinach, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, smashed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 jar favorite marinara
- ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut a 1-inch slice in your spaghetti squash. Place it on a baking tray and place in oven. Bake until knife slices in easily, about 20-30 minutes.
- In the meantime, heat 2T olive oil in 3-quart sauce pan over low heat. Add the sausage and garlic, season with salt and pepper.
- Using your spatula, break up the sausage. When sausage is cooked through, about 5 mins, add marinara and spinach and turn off heat.
- When spaghetti squash is finished baking, remove from oven and slice in half. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then use a fork or a spoon to scoop out the seeds.
- Place the open spaghetti squash back on the baking tray. Stuff with the sauce mixture and top with parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese.
- Set oven to broil and put tray on top shelf. Watch closely and remove when cheese begins to bubble and turn golden, 2-3 minutes.
- Enjoy!
