Italian Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 1 large spaghetti squash
  • A few tablespoons olive oil and pinch of salt
  • 2T olive oil
  • 1-pound uncooked Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1 cup fresh spinach, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, smashed
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 jar favorite marinara
  • ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Cut a 1-inch slice in your spaghetti squash. Place it on a baking tray and place in oven. Bake until knife slices in easily, about 20-30 minutes.
  • In the meantime, heat 2T olive oil in 3-quart sauce pan over low heat. Add the sausage and garlic, season with salt and pepper.
  • Using your spatula, break up the sausage. When sausage is cooked through, about 5 mins, add marinara and spinach and turn off heat.
  • When spaghetti squash is finished baking, remove from oven and slice in half. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then use a fork or a spoon to scoop out the seeds.
  • Place the open spaghetti squash back on the baking tray. Stuff with the sauce mixture and top with parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese. 
  • Set oven to broil and put tray on top shelf. Watch closely and remove when cheese begins to bubble and turn golden, 2-3 minutes.
  • Enjoy!

For more from Hayley Sohn’s ready-made meal service, visit basicallyitmeals.com.

