INGREDIENTS
1/2 c. dates, pitted
1/2 c. dried tart cherries
1/2 c. walnut halves
1/2 c. instant rolled oats
1 T. honey
1 T. chamomile tea leaves
1/3 c. almond butter
INSTRUCTIONS
Add dates, cherries, walnuts, chamomile tea and oats to a food processor.
Process until ingredients for 3-5 minutes until the mixture is completely blended into a medium-sized crumb.
Transfer to a mixing bowl and add honey and almond butter. Mix until almond butter and honey are evenly distributed.
Form into 12-15 bites. My bites were slightly smaller than a golf ball.
Enjoy now or place in the fridge. Energy bites will last up to 2 weeks in the fridge.
More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Pizza Stuffed Crescent Rolls
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Jingle Bell Party Bites
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Stuffing Filled Mushroom Caps
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Polenta Cake and Macque Choux