INGREDIENTS

1/2 c. dates, pitted

1/2 c. dried tart cherries

1/2 c. walnut halves

1/2 c. instant rolled oats

1 T. honey

1 T. chamomile tea leaves

1/3 c. almond butter

INSTRUCTIONS

Add dates, cherries, walnuts, chamomile tea and oats to a food processor.

Process until ingredients for 3-5 minutes until the mixture is completely blended into a medium-sized crumb.

Transfer to a mixing bowl and add honey and almond butter. Mix until almond butter and honey are evenly distributed.

Form into 12-15 bites. My bites were slightly smaller than a golf ball.

Enjoy now or place in the fridge. Energy bites will last up to 2 weeks in the fridge.

More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Pizza Stuffed Crescent Rolls

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Jingle Bell Party Bites

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Stuffing Filled Mushroom Caps

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Polenta Cake and Macque Choux

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Beefy Harvest Soup