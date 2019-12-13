Pizza Stuffed Crescent Rolls
This kid friendly recipe is loaded with gooey mozzarella cheese and peperoni. Serve warm with marinara sauce for dipping or send them in your child’s lunchbox for a nutritious and filling lunch!
Makes 8 Stuffed Rolls
Ingredients
- 1 8-oz can of crescent rolls
- ½ cup pepperoni slices (about 24 slices)
- 4 mozzarella cheese sticks cut in half
- 2 Tbs unsalted butter, melted
- Italian seasoning for sprinkling on top
- Garlic powder for sprinkling on top
- Marinara sauce, heated for dipping (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Unroll crescent rolls onto a baking sheet. Separate into triangles.
- Place pepperoni on the widest side of the triangle
- Place ½ mozzarella stick on top of the pepperoni.
- Roll the wide end to the smaller tip of the crescent roll, making sure to tuck in the corners.
- Brush top with melted butter and sprinkle Italian seasoning and garlic powder, if desired.
- Bake for 10-14 minutes or until golden brown.
- Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Calories: 240 ∙ Fat: 14g ∙ Protein: 8g ∙ Calcium: 8%
Marsh also shared a great recipe for this time of year, Mama’s Hot Chocolate, which is also great to make with the kids.
Mama’s Hot Chocolate
This classic drink can warm up the entire family on winter cold days. Serve this hot chocolate as is, or dress it up with some festive toppings!
Source: Ashley Jones from Central Middle School
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 3 cups low-fat milk
- 4 Tbs cocoa powder
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- Pinch of salt
- Marshmallows (optional)
Directions
- In a small saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, salt, milk and evaporated milk. Stir.
- Heat over medium heat until mixture comes to a simmer.
- Pour into your favorite mug and top with marshmallows (optional)
Nutrition Facts
Calories: 280 ∙ Fat: 10g ∙ Protein: 15g ∙ Calcium: 30%
