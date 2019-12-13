Pizza Stuffed Crescent Rolls

This kid friendly recipe is loaded with gooey mozzarella cheese and peperoni. Serve warm with marinara sauce for dipping or send them in your child’s lunchbox for a nutritious and filling lunch!

Makes 8 Stuffed Rolls

Ingredients

1 8-oz can of crescent rolls

½ cup pepperoni slices (about 24 slices)

4 mozzarella cheese sticks cut in half

2 Tbs unsalted butter, melted

Italian seasoning for sprinkling on top

Garlic powder for sprinkling on top

Marinara sauce, heated for dipping (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Unroll crescent rolls onto a baking sheet. Separate into triangles.

Place pepperoni on the widest side of the triangle

Place ½ mozzarella stick on top of the pepperoni.

Roll the wide end to the smaller tip of the crescent roll, making sure to tuck in the corners.

Brush top with melted butter and sprinkle Italian seasoning and garlic powder, if desired.

Bake for 10-14 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Calories: 240 ∙ Fat: 14g ∙ Protein: 8g ∙ Calcium: 8%

Marsh also shared a great recipe for this time of year, Mama’s Hot Chocolate, which is also great to make with the kids.

Mama’s Hot Chocolate

This classic drink can warm up the entire family on winter cold days. Serve this hot chocolate as is, or dress it up with some festive toppings!

Source: Ashley Jones from Central Middle School

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

½ cup granulated sugar

3 cups low-fat milk

4 Tbs cocoa powder

1 cup evaporated milk

Pinch of salt

Marshmallows (optional)

Directions

In a small saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, salt, milk and evaporated milk. Stir.

Heat over medium heat until mixture comes to a simmer.

Pour into your favorite mug and top with marshmallows (optional)

Nutrition Facts

Calories: 280 ∙ Fat: 10g ∙ Protein: 15g ∙ Calcium: 30%

