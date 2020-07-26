12 injured, 3 killed in shootings across St. Louis within 24 hours

Several of the shootings happened outside St. Louis businesses. One of the victims was a police officer

ST. LOUIS — In a span of 24 hours, at least 12 people were injured and three were killed in shootings across St. Louis.

Here's a chronological breakdown of each shooting, according to incident reports from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department:

At 2:20 p.m. Saturday, two people were shot on the 3500 blocks of Clarence Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Responding officers found 26-year-old Tobyron Shaw dead with several puncture wounds. A woman who had run away from the shooting returned with a gunshot wound to her face; she was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A homicide investigation is underway.

At around 2:30 p.m., a man was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his elbow. He told police he had been near Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue when he heard shots and realized he had been struck.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 25-year-old man was found shot in a car on the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A homicide investigation is underway.

At around midnight, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Alaska Avenue and Schirmer Street. He said he was driving his car down Alaska Avenue when an unknown person fired shots at him.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer was shot in the elbow with buckshot after a man opened fire on him and other officers at Crown Mart at 1515 N. 13th Street. A pursuit began, and 23-year-old Peter Webb was arrested after police said he rammed a police car and tried to run away. The officer who was shot and another officer were treated at a hospital and released; a third officer refused treatment at the scene.

At 1:51 a.m., three people said they were standing in line outside Big Daddy's on Laclede's Landing in downtown St. Louis when they heard a yell and an unknown person started shooting. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 31-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

At 2:49 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot at the BP gas station on 209 E. Grand in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. A second victim, a 26-year-old man, later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. A woman was shot at the same gas station last weekend.

At 3:07 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot near Natural Bridge Avenue and Grand Boulevard, near the border of the Fairgrounds and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods. She told police the suspect drove up next to her and asked her if she had a phone. When she said no, he shot her. The was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

At 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting at Northway Market at 5590 W. Florissant Avenue. Tobias Courtney, 24, was found in front of the store with puncture wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A couple of blocks away on the 5400 block of Wren, 61-year-old Crystal Strong was found dead inside a car with a puncture wound.

At 12:42 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 30s was shot in the buttocks on the 3900 block of Keokuk. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide investigations are underway. Anyone with information on the fatal shootings is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).