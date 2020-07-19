6 people shot within 5 hours overnight in St. Louis

None of the shootings were fatal as of Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — Six people were shot within five hours overnight in St. Louis.

One of the shootings happened during a carjacking; in another shooting, the victim struck while standing next to a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old. None of the shootings were fatal as of Sunday morning.

Here's a timeline of the shootings, according to summaries from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department:

At 11:17 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue. A 19-year-old man was shot while he was standing next to a car with a 19-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl. Unknown suspects drove by in a dark sedan fired shots at them, striking the man in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The other victims weren't injured.

At 12:22 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1300 block of Ohio. He told police he was getting out of his car when unknown suspects in a white sedan fired shots at him. He fled and then called police after he realized he'd been struck. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was shot in the back in at the BP Gas Station on 209 E. Grand Avenue. She told police she was in the business' back lot when a silver sedan drove by and the occupants fired shots into a crowd of people. She tried to treat her wounds home, but she went to an area hospital at around 6 a.m. after realizing she needed help.

At 3:15 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting on her porch in the 5300 block of Arlington. She took herself to an area hospital for treatment.

At 3:39 a.m., a 57-year-old man was shot in the arm on the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Avenue. He told police he'd just parked his car and gotten out of it when he heard shots and realized he'd been struck. He ran inside a home for safety and watched the suspect get into his car and drive away. The man was taken to an area hospital.

At 4:15 a.m., a 24-year-old man arrived at an area hospital after he was shot on the 1300 block of N. Tucker. He told police he was the passenger in a car when he heard gunshots and felt a pain in his arm.

Each shooting is under investigation, police said.

Also in St. Louis County, a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot of the North Hanley MetroLink station.