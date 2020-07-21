x
Man charged with murder in shooting at Berkeley gas station

Ramon White, 18, has been charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the death of 32 year old Dwight Henderson

BERKELEY, Mo. — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed another man at a north St. Louis County gas station on July 11.

Ramon White, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the death of 32-year-old Dwight Henderson.

According to the probably cause statement, Henderson was at the Petromart gas station at 8601 Airport Road in the early morning of July 11, when a car occupied by White and others pulled up alongside Henderson's car. White was reportedly attempting to steal Henderson's car, when Henderson came outside to confront him. After a struggle, the statement said White shot Henderson in the chest. Henderson later died and the entire event was caught on surveillance footage. 

RELATED: Man shot and killed outside Berkeley gas station identified

White is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

