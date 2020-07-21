Man charged with murder in shooting at Berkeley gas station

BERKELEY, Mo. — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed another man at a north St. Louis County gas station on July 11.
Ramon White, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the death of 32-year-old Dwight Henderson.
According to the probably cause statement, Henderson was at the Petromart gas station at 8601 Airport Road in the early morning of July 11, when a car occupied by White and others pulled up alongside Henderson's car. White was reportedly attempting to steal Henderson's car, when Henderson came outside to confront him. After a struggle, the statement said White shot Henderson in the chest. Henderson later died and the entire event was caught on surveillance footage.
White is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.