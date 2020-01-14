ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis’ Mt. Pleasant neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Oregon around 11:10 p.m.

A 36-year-old man said he arrived at the address to deliver a pizza when five unknown men approached him with guns.

The robbers took the food and the man’s property and then left the scene on foot.

The pizza delivery driver was not injured.

On Jan. 10, a pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed at gunpoint in Richmond Heights. A spokesperson for Richmond Heights Police Department said they have not made any arrests in that case.

