Bridgeton man gets life in prison for stabbing day care worker

Last January, 36-year-old Tyana Moore was found stabbed to death on the front porch of a north St. Louis day care.

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Wednesday handed down a life sentence without parole to the man who stabbed a St. Louis day care worker to death in 2022.

According to the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, Steven Gary "Country" Johnson, 56, of Bridgeton was convicted last month on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the killing of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Tyana Moore, on Jan. 27, 2022.

Police found Moore dead with more than two-dozen stab wounds on the front porch of the Kolors Learning Center, where she was working, at 3030 Whittier Street. Surveillance video showed Johnson's arrival at the day care.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Rex Burlison sentenced Johnson to life without parole for first-degree murder plus a consecutive 15-year term for armed criminal action.

Johnson argued in court Wednesday that "more should have been done at my trial" to prove his innocence and that Moore had drugged him after he showed up at the day care center.

The judge, however, disagreed.

"You were able to tell your story, and the jury believed zero of it," Burlison said to Johnson in court. "And that's what I believe here today,"

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.