3 St. Louis officers on trial in assault of Black colleague won't take the stand

Christopher Myers, Dustin Boone and Steven Korte all declined to take the stand. The attorneys agreed to take about an hour to deliver closing arguments Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Three officers accused of assaulting a colleague who was working undercover as a protester in 2017 will not be testifying on their own behalf.

Former officers Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone along with current officer Steven Korte all declined to take the stand and their attorneys rested their cases just before District Judge Catherine Perry adjourned the court for lunch.

The attorneys all agreed to take about an hour to deliver their closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

The trial began March 15.

All three men were federally indicted for their role in the assault of officer Luther Hall. They've been charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law.

Two other officers, Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta, have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the assault.

Defense attorneys took about a day to get through their witnesses, which at one time numbered as many as 30.

Thursday began with some tense moments between First Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin and Capt. Michael Deeba, who took the stand on behalf of the defense.

Deeba said he believed Hall and his partner Louis Naes should have blown their cover as soon as they didn’t feel safe – or the moment they started running and split up because pepper balls were coming at them.

“Is that a violation of protocol?” Costantin asked.

“We'd have to check, but it's a violation of common sense,” Deeba said.

“Would IAD (internal affairs division) be investigating them?” Costantin asked.

“I can't speak for IAD,” he said.

Deeba said “officer safety is paramount,” but Costantin noted how Hall and his partner were not given “safe words,” to say if they ran into other officers.

Sgt. Anthony Caruso also testified on behalf of the defense. He said he did not see Korte near Hall on the night in question or see anyone kick Hall.

He said he saw Hall get knocked to the ground “like a hockey check, but without the stick,” but didn’t know which officer did it.

He said he didn’t see anything concerning about how officers handled Hall in his presence, and he was the one who put Hall in flex cuffs.

“The only thing that concerned me was he wasn't in flex cuffs by the time I got over there. I thought he should have been, but it was a stressful situation.”

Costantin then asked Caruso if there were things he might not have seen go on.

“It’s possible,” he said.

She handed him a baton, and asked: “If there is video showing Hall was struck with that, you wouldn't dispute that?”

“No,” he said.