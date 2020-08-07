2 killed, 8 injured in shootings in 7-hour span in St. Louis

Two of the shootings happened at a Family Dollar and on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS — Ten people were shot, two fatally, within a span of seven hours overnight in St. Louis.

The first shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Three people were shot at the Family Dollar near North Spring and Cass avenues in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

A man was shot in the legs, a woman was shot in the finger, and another man was shot in an unknown location. Police said all three victims were conscious and breathing when they arrived at the scene.

At 9:23 p.m., three people were shot on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. A man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body and was listed in critical condition. Two more victims arrived to other hospitals; one of them was in critical condition.

At 11:18 p.m., two people were shot while driving in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, just before the Broadway exit slightly north of downtown. One person was pronounced dead inside a car, and another person suffered a graze wound to the hand.

At 2:31 a.m., a man and woman were shot on the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.