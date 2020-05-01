Before I inform you which movies last year were a bane on my existence, let me first throw up a quick disclaimer.

"Worst Movies" lists, as I explained in December, are important. In more ways than one, they can be just as valuable as the best movies lists. After all, one shouldn't forget that we are called film critics for a reason. We offer our analysis, an opinion that is objective yet fairly heartfelt and sure, and that will include some negativity. If not, it's a sappy lovefest and nobody wants that.

After all, a film critic and the people who make them should never get too close. It's why movie fans will always have a problem with film critics: if we come down on a film, we are just being selfish film snobs. If we love an independent film too much, we're still being selfish film snobs. It's a lose-lose situation, but a line we must toe all the same.

RELATED: Opinion | Why "Worst Movies" lists need to exist

2019's film strength was made out of tungsten, but there were some weak moments. Movies that hopefully only I saw and not you. We see the slop that most people avoid, and our only hope is that we helped you steer clear. Every film production starts out with good intentions but doesn't always end well.

Here are the five movies that simply didn't work at all. If there was a thread, I'd go with unintentional humor.

"Dumbo"

This live-action Disney remake was simply a disaster. I should be smiling at a classic, not unintentionally laughing and cringing. The directing all the way down to the acting was wickedly dull. Colin Farrell looked confused for most of his screen time. I kept looking at my watch. "The Lion King" may not have been good, but this movie was ugly.

Review | Forgettable 'Dumbo' shows you how far Tim Burton has fallen There was a time when Tim Burton set the course in filmmaking. His latest, Dumbo, is a sad sign that those days are long gone. When was that Burton prime, you ask? I'm talking about back in the day when Batman and Edward Scissorhands were the cinematic 1-2 punch of a unique auteur trying to change things and push his brain into the make-believe game.

"The Kitchen"

It should have been a comedy. After all, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish are predominant comedy actresses. Instead, this humorless gangster wife drama slogs along at a ghoulish pace until the final cringe-worthy third of the film presents one with the idea of walking out. This is a movie that started as one thing and ended up something completely different.

Review | 'The Kitchen' is one of the worst movies of the year Sometimes, watching a movie can be like walking up a steep hill with no water while wearing the wrong shoes. You keep thinking about turning back and giving up, but in the end, you soldier on and finish the trip because that's the honorable thing to do.

"Gemini Man"

Will Smith is better than this. This was something more suited to Lorenzo Lamas or Don "The Dragon" Wilson and it would have taken place back in the 1990s -- and you would have forgotten about it 24 hours later. What should have been a guilty pleasure turned into a CGI disaster. Ang Lee is an accomplished filmmaker, but this was a huge swing and miss. The de-aging fueled thriller carried zero nuance and wasted the usually reliable Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Review | A double dose of Will Smith can't save a clumsy and half-baked 'Gemini Man' Henry Brogan (Will Smith) is an aging hitman who can't look in the mirror anymore. It's not the fact that his youthful looks have dissolved into the weary face of a 51-year-old killer, but the fact that there's red on his ledger. A lot of red.

"Greta"

The theme of unintentionally funny thrillers continues with this trashy rendition of "don't talk to strangers, especially creepy old ladies." Isabelle Huppert is accomplished and Chloe Grace Moretz usually doesn't mess up a painting, but both can't overcome the overly nonsensical plot and poor follow-through after an adequate opening. Leave this stranger on the train.

Opinion | Why you should avoid Neil Jordan's new film, 'Greta', like the plague Let's say you find an abandoned purse on a train. You can either pick it up and return it, or leave it for the forgotten to be retrieved by its forgetful owner. Frances McCullen (Chloe Grace Moretz) should have chosen the latter.

"What Men Want"

The Mel Gibson/Helen Hunt film worked very well. It was effortlessly charming and funny. This humorless attempt at comedy uses a similar formula but lacks the sizzle and precision. Taraji P. Henson is so good but can't lift up this obscene material. Brian Bosworth popped up and that produced the biggest chuckle.

Taraji P. Henson can't save the deplorable 'What Men Want' Have you ever had a protein shake? The concrete-tasting beverage aimed to fulfill a protein intake and fix you up for the evening while simultaneously torturing your food-loving soul is not something you particularly cherish. You consume it, and then begin to hate yourself, because you know it did the job without bringing you any joy.

There were other films that ruefully missed the mark, but these five take the cake. Hopefully, readers understand that the bad ones need to be called out too. It isn't like the cast and crew don't get paid if the film does poorly. They got a paycheck, but like any form of art or service in this world, they can be graded. It's all part of the plan.

Let's not too get bent out of shape about it. After all, think of it as our service to the film industry and a warning sign for you.

Thanks for reading,

@buffa82

RELATED: 5 things to know about the Kevin Hart Netflix documentary before watching

RELATED: Opinion | Best of 2019: How a little film with a big heart stole the top spot

RELATED: 5 things to know about Netflix's 'The Witcher' before watching

RELATED: 'Cats' Backlash: A movie so bad no one saw it, but everyone is making fun of it