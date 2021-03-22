St. Louis County looking for vaccine event volunteers

The needs are varied and aren’t limited to only those in the medical profession

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More doses mean more vaccine clinics in St. Louis County and, ultimately, more people needed to make those events run smoothly.

St. Louis County is putting out the call for more people and places to help with the vaccination process. The needs are varied and aren’t limited to only those in the medical profession.

“You do not need a medical background or training to help,” County Executive Sam Page said Monday morning.

Non-clinical volunteers can fill roles like being greeters, working with data entry or monitoring lines. Those interested in volunteering should visit St. Louis County’s volunteer website.

Page said the county expects to see its vaccine allotment “increase substantially” over the next several weeks. The health department is planning to have more large-scale vaccination events, so they will also need more medical professionals to get shots in arms.

“I’m calling on primary care physicians and other medical providers in St. Louis County to consider becoming a vaccinator,” Page said, adding that health care professionals play a critical role in building confidence in the vaccine and getting it widely distributed.

Clinical volunteers can sign up to help on the county’s website here.

The county also is looking for locations to serve as vaccine sites. Those who are interested in participating can enroll through Missouri’s vaccinator website here.

St. Louis County is aiming to vaccinate a record 15,000 people this week through various vaccine events and using multiple strategies to get doses to those who need them most.

Vaccine registration in St. Louis County:

Residents can register by visiting stlcorona.com and following the link for registration. They may also email dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com to receive the same link. Once registered, a "thank you message" will appear on your screen, confirming the county has your information. The county will contact you when they are able to schedule an appointment.

St. Louis County Health Dept.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles in its vaccination centers, including:

Clinical roles

Vaccinator

Post-shot Monitor

Clinical Oversight

Non-clinical roles

Usher

Runner

Supply Staff

Inventory Staff

Line Monitor

Greeter

Scheduler

Registration

Data Entry

To register as a volunteer, complete a Volunteer Profile on VicNet:

VicNet is a browser-based scheduling system used for vaccination efforts, which can be accessed from home.

Volunteers may sign up for multiple shifts once paperwork is complete

Within the form, please indicate if you will be volunteering in one of our clinical, or non-clinical roles using the drop-down menu on the volunteer application. After completing your registration form, you will be able to log in to VicNet and access our homepage. Please follow the instructions for training and submitting paperwork based on the role you are interested in supporting.

Volunteers assisting in non-clinical roles may sign up for volunteer shifts immediately after sending in paperwork, using the VicNet system. Download and return the completed volunteer packet to vaccinevolunteer@stlouisco.com (found on VicNet homepage) You will report to your first shift 1 hour in advance of the start time to complete any role-specific training before working.

may sign up for volunteer shifts immediately after sending in paperwork, using the VicNet system. Volunteers assisting in clinical roles will need to complete online training and send in paperwork before being able to schedule any shifts. This paperwork can be found on the Volgistics home page. Download and return the completed vaccinator packet to vaccinevolunteer@stlouisco.com (found on VicNet homepage) Watch the training videos on the VicNet homepage titled: COVID-19 Vaccine Basics Vaccine Preparation and Administration COVID-19 Vaccine - Cold Chain Management After returning the vaccinator packet, a member of our team will contact you to let you know that you are free to begin scheduling volunteer shifts. In addition, you will report to your first shift 1 hour in advance of the start time to complete any additional role-specific training before working.



There may be times when they do not need all scheduled volunteers. In this instance, you will be notified by text message or email one day prior to the shift.