ST. LOUIS — A wedding and event planner is set to develop a new $15 million hotel in St. Charles that's poised to be the first step in a larger development.

Sherri Steffens, owner of Heart Events, said the 117-room Hampton Inn & Suites at 1401 S. Main St. will replace The Heart of St. Charles event space as the first phase in a multiphase development. Steffens said her plan is to redevelop The Heart of St. Charles into an additional hotel, retail and apartments in later phases. She also owns La Belle Coeur and Old Stone Chapel event spaces.

A spokeswoman for Heart Events said the goal of the new Hampton Inn is to make it a center of activity for St. Charles and offer a family-friendly environment for those who stay there. Heart Events serves over 300 brides a year.

“Continuing our strong presence in the hospitality industry, we are eager and proud to open the doors to this new hotel in the thriving community of St. Charles,” Steffens said. “With its prime location and an expert management team from Hospitality Management Associates in place, it’s going to be a tremendous addition to the area.”

