3-year-old boy seriously injured after shooting himself in Union

Police told 5 On Your Side a 3-year-old boy got ahold of a loaded gun and shot himself

UNION, Mo. — A child was seriously injured after he shot himself in Union Thursday morning.

At around 6 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 700 block of Star Circle for a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office told 5 On Your Side a 3-year-old boy got ahold of a loaded gun and shot himself. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

