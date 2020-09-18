It’s called ‘The Lot’ and it’s going up in the parking lot just south of Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — There’s a new concert venue popping up in downtown St. Louis this weekend.

It’s called ‘The Lot’ and it’s going up in the parking lot just south of Busch Stadium. It’ll hold up to about 250 people.

Tickets are available for sale in the form of small group pods. According to its website, each pod can hold up to four people. You may purchase a pod with less than four people, but you will pay a flat rate for a pod regardless of the number of people in your party.

Social distancing will be enforced throughout the concert and you will also have to wear a face covering unless you’re inside your pod.

Guests can bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

According to its website, food and drink pre-order will be available online up to the day of the show. All food must be pre-ordered. You may also purchase drinks from your pod through our QR code bar menu during the show. There will be no walk-up bar service.

