Gateway Arch National Park and Museum reopens to visitors after nearly 3 months

Tram rides to the top will resume in the next phase of the Arch's reopening plan

ST. LOUIS — For the last three months, the Arch grounds have been closed, and so has the recently renovated museum, until now.

While some places like Kiener Plaza still show signs of COVID-19, employees at the Arch are opening their doors.

As mother of four Jamie Fox fondly found out, reopening the grounds doesn't mean there aren't social distancing measures in place.

"There's a lot of hand sanitizer near the exhibits the kids would be tempted to touch and I've seen a lot of Rangers giving guidance, so that's nice to see," Fox said.

Rangers like Pam Sanfilippo said they're just happy to be back to work, even though they can't take visitors up to the top.

"It will open at a later date based on health department advice and how things are going in the local area, but we look forward to getting that back open to the public," Sanfilippo said.

Tickets to the park are free, and rather than waiting in line Sanfilippo said you should book your reservation and time slot online.

"We do suggest wearing face coverings, visitors will see our staff will be wearing them along with gloves in appropriate areas," Sanfilippo said.

If you'd like to learn more on how to reserve your ticket or the social distancing policy visit the Gateway Arch website.