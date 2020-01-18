ST CHARLES, Mo. — Tow truck drivers have one of the busiest jobs during a snow or ice storm. So when Steven Greifz, a tow truck driver with A-One Towing in St. Charles, heard freezing rain in Friday’s forecast, he knew his workday would be longer than usual.

He's been a tow truck driver for 15 years and he's answered every kind of call.

Greifzu said helping stranded motorists on the side of the road is a dangerous job. He says when the weather is bad, drivers should stay off the roads if possible.

He says if you have to go out, remember to reduce your speed and leave plenty of distance from the car in front of you. Greifzu said he also sees a lot of motorists who are distracted when behind the wheel.

“On their phones, eating full-course meals, reading the newspaper. You name it, I've seen it," Greifzu said. "Putting on makeup. I've seen a guy shaving one day, doing work on his laptop while he's driving looking down.”

Greifzu wanted to remind motorists of the Move-Over Law in Missouri -- drivers should move over at least one lane if they see an emergency truck with flashing lights.

