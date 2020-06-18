63-year-old man in critical condition after crashing moped in south city

The crash happened in the area of Chippewa Street and Morganford Road

ST. LOUIS — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his moped Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Chippewa Street and Morganford Road.

Police said they responded to the area for a “person struck” and discovered the man lost control of his moped and struck a curb.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.