St. Charles planning July 4 riverfront fireworks display

ST CHARLES, Mo. — You can count St. Charles among the cities planning to put on a fireworks display for Independence Day.

The city announced Wednesday that it was planning for a riverfront fireworks display on July 4.

"While our community has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the decision months ago to cancel Riverfest for the safety of our residents and visitors," the city wrote on social media. "Since that time, our numbers in the county have fallen, and restrictions have been lifted. Therefore, we feel confident that we can have a safe fireworks display for people to celebrate the 4th of July."

The display is slated to begin at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 along the riverfront. Riverside Drive will be closed from Boone's Lick Road to Jefferson from 6:00 p.m. on Saturday to 12:00 a.m. on Sunday.

St. Charles is encouraging both masks and social distancing for anyone planning to come out to see the fireworks.

