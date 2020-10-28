McCloskeys to appear in court to argue why prosecutor should be disqualified from their case

McCloskeys' attorney said it is unprecedented for a prosecutor to discuss a case in campaign materials. However, dismissals of local prosecutors from cases are rare

ST. LOUIS — The McCloskeys are expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon so their attorney can argue why he believes Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner should be disqualified from the case.

Attorney Joel Schwartz filed a motion in July seeking to dismiss Gardner from the case, saying, in part, she referenced the case in campaign emails before she ever charged the couple with a crime, and after she did so.

“Both emails contained a call to arms,” Schwartz wrote, adding the emails contained links to campaign donation portals.

In her response, Gardner wrote: “To suggest the emails decrying attempts to stymie ordinary and fair prosecutorial process evidenced a financial or improper personal interest in the outcome of this specific case or any other improper motive tied to this case is stretching the content beyond reasonable limits. Moreover, any such suggestion is consistent with a pattern of prior efforts to attack the Circuit Attorney that began long before the charging decision.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey captured national attention after images of the couple pointing guns at protesters went viral. Republicans from Missouri’s governor’s mansion, the attorney general and U.S. senator as well as President Trump weighed in with their opposition of Gardner’s pursuit of charges against the couple.

Schwartz and Gardner’s office will argue their motions before Judge Thomas Clark.

A ruling on the motions is not likely Wednesday.

Should he rule in the defense’s favor, a special prosecutor will be appointed to handle the case.

The couple also has a status hearing scheduled Wednesday afternoon during which another hearing will likely be scheduled.

Dismissals of local prosecutors from cases are rare.

In her motion, Gardner explains why.

“Courts have been ‘unreceptive if not hostile’ to attempts to disqualify prosecutors from a specific case,” she wrote.

She continued: “Depriving an elected prosecutor of her constitutional authority over criminal cases is anti-democratic.”

She also wrote that she has received death threats from people opposed to her decision to charge the McCloskeys with a crime and that the campaign emails mentioning the case were done merely to defend herself from attacks from conservative politicians.

“Nothing in either of the two campaign emails the defendant complains about approaches the type or level of misconduct needed to remove the CAO or her entire office,” she wrote. “The defendants make no argument of an actual conflict of interest that would require a prosecutor be removed from the case.”

In his motion, Schwartz notes how unprecedented it is for a prosecutor to discuss a case in campaign materials.

He cited three examples:

In Vermont, in 1980, a prosecutor was disqualified for commenting in a campaign advertisement that he would vigorously re-prosecute a case on remand.

In a 1985 California case, a prosecutor was not disqualified when he went on a radio show and commented on peculiar conduct by a defense attorney.

In 1987, the West Virginia Supreme Court noted a prosecutor’s ads were “ill-advised” but not grounds for disqualification. In that case, the ads focused on why a witness had been granted immunity.

“The novelty of the issue suggests that such conduct is obviously and patently inappropriate,” Schwartz wrote.