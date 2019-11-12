ALTON, Ill. — Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen leaving for work on Tuesday morning.

The Alton Police Department said Grant Seeley was last seen leaving his home in Alton at about 10:30 a.m.

Seeley is described as a white male who is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a white 2009 Ford Mustang with the Illinois registration "P388026."

Police said the car may have traveled through Terre Haute, Indiana, Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Illinois Police Department at 618-463-3505.

