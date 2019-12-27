ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting along I-270 Friday morning in Hazelwood.

The shooting happened along I-270 near I-170 at around 11:40 a.m.

All westbound lanes are closed near Lindbergh Boulevard and traffic is being diverted onto Graham Road.

Three people were shot and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating this as a targeted shooting. The suspect’s vehicle is a black Ford SUV, possibly an Escape or Explorer.

This is the same area where a man was shot and killed two weeks ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.