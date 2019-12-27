ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting along I-270 Friday morning in Hazelwood.
The shooting happened along I-270 near I-170 at around 11:40 a.m.
All westbound lanes are closed near Lindbergh Boulevard and traffic is being diverted onto Graham Road.
Three people were shot and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they are investigating this as a targeted shooting. The suspect’s vehicle is a black Ford SUV, possibly an Escape or Explorer.
This is the same area where a man was shot and killed two weeks ago.
RELATED: Man shot and killed on I-270 in Hazelwood identified
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- Former Dojo Pizza owner sentenced to 65 years for sex crimes against children
- Saint Louis Zoo celebrates Raja’s 'golden’ 27th birthday
- Man charged in 1987 murder of Franklin County woman
- After beloved Owensville, Missouri, man loses home to fire, town rallies to build him a new one
- Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Here's what you need to know
- Ho-ho-hometown hero Pat Maroon returns to play Santa for his old teammates